FIRST WEEK OF JUNE: Humid & warm with a few tropical downpours

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Sun & cloud mix, humid. Near 90°

TROPICAL MOISTURE: Tropical moisture moves in next week, humid

SCATTERED DOWNPOURS: Tuesday through Friday

FORECAST

TODAY

First of all...GO SPURS GO!!! NO THUNDER IN OUR FORECAST TODAY, BABY!!!

But seriously, today will be...

Sunday's forecast (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Much like yesterday, but more sun. Warm and humid with a high near 90°. We can’t rule out a stray sprinkle (10%) in the late afternoon hours.

NEXT WEEK

Tropical moisture will move in by the middle of next week (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tropical moisture will spread into the area starting Tuesday. This means high humidity and a chance for rain -- 30% to 40% each day through Saturday. In this kind of scenario, downpours will randomly pop up during the afternoon hours. The rain won’t be for everyone, but those who do see it should get a good soaking!

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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