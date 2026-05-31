FIRST WEEK OF JUNE: Humid & warm with a few tropical downpours

Much like yesterday, but more sun. Warm and humid with a high near 90°. We can’t rule out a stray sprinkle (10%) in the late afternoon hours.
NEXT WEEK
Tropical moisture will spread into the area starting Tuesday. This means high humidity and a chance for rain -- 30% to 40% each day through Saturday. In this kind of scenario, downpours will randomly pop up during the afternoon hours. The rain won’t be for everyone, but those who do see it should get a good soaking!
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.