San Antonio’s Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco pray for Spurs’ playoff success

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco — widely known as the “Spurs Sisters” — have become a familiar sight at Spurs games, praying courtside for the team’s success.

Ahead of Game 7 against Oklahoma City, the sisters received offers to fly out for the matchup but chose to stay home, celebrating in San Antonio while continuing their mission.

Sydney Moss, vocation director at St. John Bosco, said the attention has shone a light on the sisters’ deeper purpose.

“We’re super blessed and humbled that now more people know about Salesian sisters, that we’re not just the Spurs nuns, but that we work with young people,” Moss said. “That is our whole mission, is to lead young people closer to Christ, and part of that means loving what young people love. So we get to play basketball with them, watch basketball with them. And it’s just, it’s a lot of fun.”

The sisters said they have received an outpouring of support over the last few weeks and are praying that the Spurs advance to the NBA Finals.

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