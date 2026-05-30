THIS WEEKEND: Quiet & great for outdoor activities, rain returns next week.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Sun & cloud mid, humid. Near 90°

TROPICAL MOISTURE: Tropical moisture moves in next week, humid

SCATTERED DOWNPOURS: Tuesday through Friday

FORECAST

TODAY & TOMORROW

It’ll be a warm and humid, rain-free weekend. If you’ve been needing to do yardwork, take advantage of the quiet weather today & tomorrow. Otherwise, it’s going to be a great weekend for some time by the pool or local splashpad.

If you’re heading to a Spurs watch party tonight, it’ll be warm and humid with temperatures falling from the 80s at tip-off into the 70s by the time the game ends. .

NEXT WEEK

Tropical moisture will move in by the middle of next week (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tropical moisture will spread into the area starting Tuesday. This means high humidity and a chance for rain. In this kind of scenario, downpours will randomly pop up during the afternoon hours. The rain won’t be for everyone, but those who do see it should get a good soaking!

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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