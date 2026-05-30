THIS WEEKEND: Quiet & great for outdoor activities, rain returns next week.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Sun & cloud mid, humid. Near 90°
TROPICAL MOISTURE: Tropical moisture moves in next week, humid
SCATTERED DOWNPOURS: Tuesday through Friday
FORECAST
TODAY & TOMORROW
It’ll be a warm and humid, rain-free weekend. If you’ve been needing to do yardwork, take advantage of the quiet weather today & tomorrow. Otherwise, it’s going to be a great weekend for some time by the pool or local splashpad.
If you’re heading to a Spurs watch party tonight, it’ll be warm and humid with temperatures falling from the 80s at tip-off into the 70s by the time the game ends. .
NEXT WEEK
Tropical moisture will spread into the area starting Tuesday. This means high humidity and a chance for rain. In this kind of scenario, downpours will randomly pop up during the afternoon hours. The rain won’t be for everyone, but those who do see it should get a good soaking!
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.