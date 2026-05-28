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KSAT Investigates

Man arrested for threats to kill Erika Kirk ahead of Turning Point USA event in San Antonio

Jacob Wenske, 26, faces two felony charges of a making a terroristic threat

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Jacob Wenske, 26, faces two felony charges of making a terroristic threat causing public fear, charging paperwork obtained by KSAT Investigates shows. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested early Thursday after he was accused of threatening to kill Erika Kirk ahead of her appearance next week at a Turning Point USA event downtown.

Jacob Wenske, 26, faces two felony charges of making a terroristic threat causing public fear, charging paperwork obtained by KSAT Investigates shows.

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San Antonio police investigators said Wenske replied to an April social media post about the group’s three-day women’s leadership summit by writing, “I know exactly where to bomb.”

In a separate post within the same thread, Wenske wrote, “I can’t wait to be the valet for her escort,” a warrant for his arrest states.

An email from an account registered to Wenske stated, “Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!! America will live on without those scum on this earth. Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event,” according to the warrant.

Court records indicate his bond has been set at a combined $120,000.

Kirk is a scheduled featured speaker at Turning Point USA’s Women’s Leadership Summit, which will take place June 5-7 at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter on the River Walk.

Erika Kirk became CEO of Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit, after the fatal shooting last September of her husband, Charlie Kirk, at a Turning Point event in Utah.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

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