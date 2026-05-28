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Construction closures set for I-35 between Splashtown Drive to Loop 1604, TxDOT says

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes to reach their destinations

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Traffic Alert (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – There will be two construction-related closures for drivers on the East to Northeast Sides this weekend, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

As part of the I-35 Northeast Expansion Program, TxDOT will close the north and south I-35 main lanes at Loop 1604 for bridge beam work.

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The closure is scheduled from 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, to 9 a.m. Saturday, May 30, weather permitting.

Detour information​​

All northbound and southbound I-35 main lanes at Loop 1604 will be closed.

Northbound I-35 traffic will be detoured to the northbound I-35 to the eastbound Loop 1604 direct connector to Pat Booker Road.

Southbound I-35 traffic will be detoured to the southbound I-35 to the westbound Loop 1604 direct connector to Lookout Road.

Closure 1604 at 35 (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The second closure is the northbound I-35 exit ramp at Splashtown Drive.

The closure is scheduled from 9 p.m. Friday, May 29, through 5 a.m. Monday, June 1.

Detour information​​

Drivers who need to access the northbound I-35 frontage road should follow posted detour signs.

Motorists should continue on northbound I-35, then use the next exit ramp at Binz-Engleman Road to access the northbound I-35 frontage road.

You can find the latest information and progress on the NEX Central Project at this link.

Splashtown Drive closure (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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