Interstate 10 westbound upper level to partially close for repairs, TxDOT says The agency says the interstate will be reduced to one lane starting Wednesday Traffic Alert (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio drivers should expect some delays this week as crews make repairs on Interstate 10 westbound near downtown.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the upper level of I-10 westbound between Poplar Street and University Avenue will be reduced to one lane starting Wednesday.
Throughout the duration of the partial closure, TxDOT said the lower-level of the I-10 westbound lanes will still be open for travel.
It is unclear how long the upper level will be closed.
Alternating closures are expected to take place in this area through the fall, the transportation department said in a social media post.
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About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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