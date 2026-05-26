Interstate 10 westbound upper level to partially close for repairs, TxDOT says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio drivers should expect some delays this week as crews make repairs on Interstate 10 westbound near downtown.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the upper level of I-10 westbound between Poplar Street and University Avenue will be reduced to one lane starting Wednesday.

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Throughout the duration of the partial closure, TxDOT said the lower-level of the I-10 westbound lanes will still be open for travel.

It is unclear how long the upper level will be closed.

Alternating closures are expected to take place in this area through the fall, the transportation department said in a social media post.

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