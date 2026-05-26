SAPD officer fired after patrol car crash cover-up; Detective suspended after profane traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was fired after severely damaging a patrol unit by running over a median and failing to report it, according to disciplinary records reviewed by KSAT Investigates.

The suspension records were released by the San Antonio Police Department earlier this month.

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SAPD officer busted for crash cover-up after damaging patrol car

Officer Martin Rivas is indefinitely suspended after damaging a patrol unit in a chase, failing to report it, and speeding, suspension records show.

Discipline records show that an SAPD officer noticed one of the units parked at the South Substation appeared to have been in a crash. Records show that Rivas, who was the last officer to drive the unit, did not report the crash to a supervisor.

Rivas admitted to “unintentionally” hitting a curb while following a stolen vehicle that had gotten away from SAPD officers earlier that day.

Rivas said he did not know he had to report the crash, according to the suspension paperwork. The records said that Rivas drove over a median. Rivas said the car was still drivable, but then a front tire started getting flat.

Rivas said he drove the car back to the substation to get the tire changed and put in a work order once he realized there was plastic from the undercarriage driving.

“I was unaware that hitting a curb was considered an accident and figured it was a flat tire that needed to be changed,” wrote Rivas.

Records show Rivas sped several times while pursuing the stolen vehicle, despite reporting having “followed from a distance.”

Rivas also did not turn on his emergency lights or record the pursuit on his body-worn camera, records indicate.

SAPD detective suspended after getting pulled over, cursing out officer

Detective Narciso Marte is serving a 30-day suspension after discipline records show he violated several traffic laws and cursed at the SAPD officer who pulled him over.

City records show that Marte began working for SAPD in 2007. His suspension is set to end on June 1, 2026.

Another San Antonio police officer pulled Marte over for violating several traffic laws, which include:

Passing in a no-passing zone

Straddling two lanes of traffic

Disregarding a stop sign

Records show that the incident was caught on the officer’s dash camera. Marte was driving an unmarked unit.

Once Marte pulled over, records show he exited his unit “in an aggressive manner” and walked up to the officer who pulled him over.

“I got a f---ing detective that needs help right now, and you f---ing stopped me,” Marte said to the officer.

When the officer asked why the call was not toned out, records show that Marte told him to “get the f--- out of here.”

Marte also cursed at the officer after providing his badge number, discipline paperwork shows.

In a written response, records show that Marte claimed to have identified himself before the stop, which the other officer disputed.

Officer runs red light, chases speeding driver

Officer Lucas Zapot was suspended for 15 days after city records show that he chased after a speeding driver, which violates department policy.

In September 2025, records show a driver sped past Zapot on Blanco Road near Jackson Keller at around 3 a.m.

The driver pulled into a gas station, which is where records show Zapot turned on his emergency lights to pull the driver over.

The driver sped off, and Zapot followed, turning his lights off but continuing to speed, according to disciplinary records. At one point, records show that Zapot sped through a red light and drove 88 miles an hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone.

“I didn’t realize I was driving at those speed (sic) at that moment,” Zapot said.

Zapot is a two-year veteran of SAPD, records show. Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.