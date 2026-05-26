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Vote 2026

All election results for the San Antonio area and Texas for May 26 runoff, Democrat and Republican primaries

Find race results for the Republican U.S. Senate showdown between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton, and San Antonio-area and Texas races

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

All Races - Vote 2026. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 26, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga will be live on election night Tuesday, covering key primary runoff races. The livestream will take place at 7:30 p.m. on KSAT Plus and YouTube.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES

Find election results by clicking the links below, or use the drop-down menu above to find the specific election you’re interested in.

Texas voters will settle unfinished business from the March Primary on May 26, when they decide either who will be on the ballot for the November general election or who will take office next year.

The contests where no candidate received 50% plus one of the vote will be on the Tuesday, May 26 runoff election ballot.

The Bexar County Democratic sample ballot can be seen below:

The Bexar County Republican sample ballot can be seen below:

Election day is May 26. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2026 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

Find election results on the Vote 2026 page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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