ELECTION RESULTS: All Bexar County races in May 26 primary runoff election Bexar County District Attorney, plus Democratic contests for Bexar County Court at Law #10 Judge, District Clerk and Clerk are on the ballot KSAT 12 News' Vote 2026 coverage of the May 26, 2026, runoff elections. (KSAT)
Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 26, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.
Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page. KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga will be live on election night Tuesday , covering key primary runoff races. The livestream will take place at 7:30 p.m. on KSAT Plus and YouTube. Shannon Roberta Salmón (D) 0 0% Gloria A. Martinez * (D) 0 0% Christine "Chris" Castillo Christine "Chris" Castillo (D) 0 0% *Incumbent
Bexar County voters will resolve unfinished business in the primary runoff election on Tuesday, May 26.
Four races are on the ballot after no candidates in those contests earned the required majority — 50% plus one vote — in the March primary to advance to November.
The Bexar County Democratic sample ballot can be seen below:
The Bexar County Republican sample ballot can be seen below:
Election day is May 26. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2026 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts. Elections
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Find election results on the Vote 2026 page .
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About the Authors Bill Taylor headshot Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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