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WEATHER ALERT

Vote 2026

ELECTION RESULTS: All Bexar County races in May 26 primary runoff election

Bexar County District Attorney, plus Democratic contests for Bexar County Court at Law #10 Judge, District Clerk and Clerk are on the ballot

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

KSAT 12 News' Vote 2026 coverage of the May 26, 2026, runoff elections. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 26, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga will be live on election night Tuesday, covering key primary runoff races. The livestream will take place at 7:30 p.m. on KSAT Plus and YouTube.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES

Bexar County

BEXAR CO. DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Candidate

Votes

%

Jane Davis
Jane Davis(D)
00%
Luz Elena Chapa
Luz Elena Chapa(D)
00%

JUDGE, BEXAR CO. COURT AT LAW, 10 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Cesar Garcia
Cesar Garcia(D)
00%
Shannon Roberta Salmón
Shannon Roberta Salmón(D)
00%

BEXAR CO. DISTRICT CLERK (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria A. Martinez
Gloria A. Martinez*(D)
00%
Christine "Chris" Castillo
Christine "Chris" Castillo(D)
00%
*Incumbent

BEXAR CO. CLERK (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Lucy Adame-Clark *(D)
00%
Cynthia Castro (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Bexar County voters will resolve unfinished business in the primary runoff election on Tuesday, May 26.

Four races are on the ballot after no candidates in those contests earned the required majority — 50% plus one vote — in the March primary to advance to November.

The Bexar County Democratic sample ballot can be seen below:

The Bexar County Republican sample ballot can be seen below:

Election day is May 26. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2026 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

Find election results on the Vote 2026 page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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