KSAT’s primary runoff election coverage: Results, reaction, analysis to key local and statewide races

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga will be live on election night Tuesday, covering key primary runoff races, including the U.S. Senate runoff between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton, Texas Congressional District 23 and Democratic nomination for Bexar County District Attorney.
The livestream will take place at 7:30 p.m. on KSAT Plus and YouTube, leading up to the Nightbeat on KSAT 12 and streaming on KSAT Plus.
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Arthur, Zuniga and our team of KSAT 12 Reporters will bring you the latest from watch parties across the state, as well as analysis from the ‘Power Panel’ of experts.
Panelists for the livestream include:
Demonte Alexander, CEO of Citizens Reach and a military veteran
Kevin Wolff, former Bexar County Precinct 3 commissioner
Myra Arthur is passionate about San Antonio and sharing its stories. She graduated high school in the Alamo City and always wanted to anchor and report in her hometown. Myra anchors KSAT News at 6:00 p.m. and hosts and reports for the streaming show, KSAT Explains.
She joined KSAT in 2012 after anchoring and reporting in Waco and Corpus Christi.