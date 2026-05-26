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Local News

KSAT’s primary runoff election coverage: Results, reaction, analysis to key local and statewide races

KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga will convene the ‘Power Panel’ to cover the May 26 primary runoffs live

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Ernie Zuniga, Anchor/Reporter

Landon Lowe, Executive Producer

Vote 2026 (Graham Media Group)

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga will be live on election night Tuesday, covering key primary runoff races, including the U.S. Senate runoff between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton, Texas Congressional District 23 and Democratic nomination for Bexar County District Attorney.

The livestream will take place at 7:30 p.m. on KSAT Plus and YouTube, leading up to the Nightbeat on KSAT 12 and streaming on KSAT Plus.

Recommended Videos

Arthur, Zuniga and our team of KSAT 12 Reporters will bring you the latest from watch parties across the state, as well as analysis from the ‘Power Panel’ of experts.

Panelists for the livestream include:

  • Demonte Alexander, CEO of Citizens Reach and a military veteran
  • Kevin Wolff, former Bexar County Precinct 3 commissioner

More Vote 2026 coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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