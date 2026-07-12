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Local News

Woman dead after vehicle hit her while crossing South Side road, SAPD says

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A woman died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night while crossing a South Side road, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The woman was struck by a driver traveling southbound on South Zarzamora Street, SAPD said. She was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said, and no charges have been filed yet.

This story is developing and may be updated as we receive more information.

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