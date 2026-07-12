Woman dead after vehicle hit her while crossing South Side road, SAPD says SAN ANTONIO – A woman died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night while crossing a South Side road, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The woman was struck by a driver traveling southbound on South Zarzamora Street, SAPD said. She was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.
The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said, and no charges have been filed yet.
This story is developing and may be updated as we receive more information. Read also:
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Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever.
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Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
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