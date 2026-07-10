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Local News

3 detention officers accused of improper sexual activity with inmate in Guadalupe County

2 officers terminated, another on administrative leave in connection with the investigation

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Isaiah Charles (left) and Andrew Kee (right) (Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Three Guadalupe County detention officers are being investigated in connection with allegations of improper sexual activity with an inmate at the county detention center, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

It opened the investigation Tuesday after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct at the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center.

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In a news release, the sheriff’s office said investigators found detention officers Andrew Kee and Isaiah Charles, along with corporal detention officer Rudy Garcia, " violated the civil rights of a person in custody by engaging in improper sexual activity" with the inmate.

The Texas Rangers, who are leading the investigation, obtained arrest warrants for all three officers. Kee and Charles were taken into custody without incident and booked into the detention center, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Arrangements have been made for Garcia’s arrest,” the sheriff’s office said in the release. “Authorities know his whereabouts, and he is not considered a flight risk. He will be taken into custody at a later time.”

Kee and Charles were terminated from the sheriff’s office while Garcia was placed on administrative leave.

“I have zero tolerance for this type of misconduct in the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Joshua Ray said. “Every person in our detention facility has a right to be treated with basic dignity, and when that standard is broken, there is no second chance and no cover. These employees knew our standards and chose to violate them anyway. Rest assured, they will be held accountable and fully prosecuted in accordance with Texas law.”

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