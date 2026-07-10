Rain chances begin this afternoon, more downpours Saturday

SURGE OF MOISTURE TODAY: Isolated to scattered rain this afternoon
HIGHEST ODDS TOMORROW: Scattered downpours on Saturday
MORE CHANCES NEXT WEEK: Pattern lends itself to more downpours
FORECAST
TODAY
After a stretch of dry weather, our situation looks to improves starting today. A surge of moisture is sitting just off the Texas coast and as it slides into South Texas today, it should be enough to stir up isolated to scattered downpours. Rain chances sit at 40%, with the best odds during the afternoon.
SCATTERED RAIN SATURDAY
Rain returns on Saturday. Random, scattered downpours will develop area-wide. While it’s not a guarantee you’ll see rain, those who do could receive a quick half inch to an inch. Street flooding is possible. Lightning and gusty winds could accompany some of the heavier downpours. Otherwise, expect periods of sun, too, along with humid conditions.
MORE CHANCES NEXT WEEK
The heat high shifts far to the north by early next week, opening the door for additional rain chances late Monday into Tuesday. Like this weekend, it’ll be in the form of scattered downpours. In this pattern, temperatures should stay below average.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.