Skip to main content
Clear icon
74º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Battle over East Texas water rights heats up after Dallas millionaire files federal lawsuit to lift moratorium
San Antonio woman asks for help finding bus she says was used in ‘Selena’ movie
Affidavit: SA prep football star, UTSA commit arrested on felony robbery charges
Jacob Tobey out as Spurs TV voice after cheating allegation becomes public

Weather

Rain chances begin this afternoon, more downpours Saturday

Hit-or-miss rain expected over the next 48 hours

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Next three days (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • SURGE OF MOISTURE TODAY: Isolated to scattered rain this afternoon
  • HIGHEST ODDS TOMORROW: Scattered downpours on Saturday
  • MORE CHANCES NEXT WEEK: Pattern lends itself to more downpours

FORECAST

TODAY

After a stretch of dry weather, our situation looks to improves starting today. A surge of moisture is sitting just off the Texas coast and as it slides into South Texas today, it should be enough to stir up isolated to scattered downpours. Rain chances sit at 40%, with the best odds during the afternoon.

Rain chances today (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SCATTERED RAIN SATURDAY

Rain returns on Saturday. Random, scattered downpours will develop area-wide. While it’s not a guarantee you’ll see rain, those who do could receive a quick half inch to an inch. Street flooding is possible. Lightning and gusty winds could accompany some of the heavier downpours. Otherwise, expect periods of sun, too, along with humid conditions.

Futurecast for 2pm Saturday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MORE CHANCES NEXT WEEK

The heat high shifts far to the north by early next week, opening the door for additional rain chances late Monday into Tuesday. Like this weekend, it’ll be in the form of scattered downpours. In this pattern, temperatures should stay below average.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.