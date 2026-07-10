Rain chances begin this afternoon, more downpours Saturday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SURGE OF MOISTURE TODAY: Isolated to scattered rain this afternoon

HIGHEST ODDS TOMORROW: Scattered downpours on Saturday

MORE CHANCES NEXT WEEK: Pattern lends itself to more downpours

FORECAST

TODAY

After a stretch of dry weather, our situation looks to improves starting today. A surge of moisture is sitting just off the Texas coast and as it slides into South Texas today, it should be enough to stir up isolated to scattered downpours. Rain chances sit at 40%, with the best odds during the afternoon.

Rain chances today (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SCATTERED RAIN SATURDAY

Rain returns on Saturday. Random, scattered downpours will develop area-wide. While it’s not a guarantee you’ll see rain, those who do could receive a quick half inch to an inch. Street flooding is possible. Lightning and gusty winds could accompany some of the heavier downpours. Otherwise, expect periods of sun, too, along with humid conditions.

Futurecast for 2pm Saturday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MORE CHANCES NEXT WEEK

The heat high shifts far to the north by early next week, opening the door for additional rain chances late Monday into Tuesday. Like this weekend, it’ll be in the form of scattered downpours. In this pattern, temperatures should stay below average.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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