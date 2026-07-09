Jacob Tobey out as Spurs TV voice after cheating allegation becomes public

Jacob Tobey — seen here during a June 4, 2026, news conference — is no longer the full-time television play-by-play announcer for the San Antonio Spurs, according to Front Office Sports.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs TV play-by-play announcer Jacob Tobey is no longer with the organization, according to a report.

The news was first reported by Front Office Sports.

Recommended Videos

Spurs Sports & Entertainment, the team’s parent company, declined requests for comment to KSAT for this story. Multiple sources, who are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, confirmed the report’s accuracy to KSAT on Thursday.

While the team has yet to comment on the report, Tobey was the subject of a social media firestorm earlier this week.

A woman, who claimed to be Tobey’s longtime girlfriend, accused him of being unfaithful. KSAT could not independently confirm the woman’s allegation.

Tobey’s time in San Antonio

Tobey recently wrapped up his second full season calling Spurs games alongside team legend Sean Elliott.

Three weeks ago, Tobey announced via X that he was set to be a part of the organization for the foreseeable future.

“Thank you to the @spurs players, coaches & fans! I’m excited to announce that I signed a multi-year extension to stay with the Spurs (on the ⛳️😆),“ Tobey wrote in the June 18 post. ”I love this city!”

Tobey has since set his X account to private. In October 2024, he was hired by the team to replace longtime play-by-play announcer Bill Land.

Before joining the Spurs, Tobey previously worked as a sports anchor in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Denver while also moonlighting as a play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports and the Pac-12 Network.

More recent San Antonio Spurs coverage on KSAT: