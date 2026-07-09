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San Antonio man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children, racketeering activity

Alexis Aldair Chavez, 19, was connected to a criminal organization that engaged in child sexual abuse material, along with other criminal offenses

Courtney Friedman, Anchor/Reporter

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Generic courtroom - lightbox KPRC (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio-based member of an extremist group was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison and lifetime supervised release for racketeering activity and the sexual exploitation of children, according to a news release.

Alexis Aldair Chavez, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in December 2025, federal authorities said.

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According to court documents, Chavez was connected to “764,” a criminal organization that engaged in the possession, production and distribution of child sexual abuse material along with murder and other criminal offenses.

The crime organization is known to groom children and teenagers online and force them to create images of sexual acts and other acts of self-harm.

Those acts include:

  • attempted suicide
  • harming siblings
  • harming animals

“What Alexis Chavez and other members of these Nihilistic Violent Extremist groups have done to the vulnerable children they target is among the most disturbing conduct this office has prosecuted,” U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas said in a news release.

Federal documents explained

In order to “gain notoriety among other members and associates of the 764 network,” according to federal documents, members post their own violent videos and coerce victims to send their own.

Chavez was an administrator and online leader of the “8884″ subgroup of “764,” according to documents. He was introduced to “764″ and communicated with an organization subchannel, “7997,” after killing a cat and posting it online.

People in the group coerced victims to harm themselves and commit sexual or gory acts, including attempting suicide, the documents states.

Chavez was said to have been doing these crimes from as early as May 2022 and continued until at least July 2024.

Chavez also created and ran a private chat called “8884 Hellchamber,” a chat that taught other members methods of coercion.

In July 2024, the FBI executed a search warrant at Chavez’s home.

Agents said Chavez threw his cellphone over a neighbor’s fence in an attempt to hide his possession of child sexual abuse material. The FBI later retrieved his phone.

You can report sextortion crimes to the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741, 1-800-CALL-FBI, or report it online at tips.fbi.gov. You can also learn more on the FBI website.

The FBI also has resources for parents on caregivers on signs to watch for and how to speak to children about these serious subjects.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

More coverage of this story on KSAT:

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