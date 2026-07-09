Woman accused of stealing ambulance on 22-mile West Side joyride also faces 3 kidnapping charges

San Antonio police officers arrested Alecsis Skie Roberts, 30, on Military Drive near U.S. Highway 90 on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who went joyriding in an ambulance Wednesday morning is now facing multiple charges, one day after San Antonio police caught up to and arrested her on the West Side.

San Antonio police officers arrested Alecsis Skie Roberts, 30, on Military Drive near U.S. Highway 90.

Recommended Videos

According to court records, Roberts is facing the following five charges, which are all considered third-degree felonies:

three counts of kidnapping

evading arrest with a vehicle

theft of property worth between $30,000 and $150,000

An ambulance was dispatched at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Wells Fargo location near the intersection of East Commerce Street and South St. Mary’s Street for a person feeling unwell.

While two medics were helping a patient in the back of the ambulance, an SAPD report said Roberts climbed into the unoccupied driver’s seat and took off.

Police said its EAGLE helicopter kept track of Roberts as she drove from the downtown area to the Loop 1604-U.S. Highway 90 westbound interchange before she turned around and was later taken into custody.

In all, Roberts’ ambulance trek lasted for approximately 22 miles. Officers said the medics and the patient were not injured during Roberts’ time on the road.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

How the medics and patient are doing

A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson also provided KSAT with an update on the medics and the patient Thursday morning.

The medics were evaluated and were allowed to go home for the remainder of Wednesday. The patient was later transported to a different ambulance and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the spokesperson, the ambulance was equipped with anti-theft devices installed “several years ago.”

“In this case, the individual that stole the ambulance either 1. Knew how to perform the multi-step process to put the vehicle in drive, or 2. Was able to break the anti-theft system by force to get the vehicle in drive,” the spokesperson told KSAT.

How Roberts stole the ambulance remains under investigation, SAFD said.

Previous theft charges

According to Bexar County court records, Roberts was convicted and spent two years behind bars after she was charged with theft of a vehicle worth between $2,500 and $30,000 in December 2023.

In April, records also show Roberts pleaded no contest to a Class B misdemeanor theft charge. She later served 16 days at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

As for her five current charges, a Bexar County judge set Roberts’ combined bond at $200,000, county records indicate.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: