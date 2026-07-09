Man records arrest of 2 murder suspects in Del Rio, later learns victim was his relative

DEL RIO, Texas – Three women jailed in Del Rio are accused of murder in the stabbing death of 32-year-old Caroline Pena, a mother of five whose killing has shaken the community.

Pena was stabbed multiple times on June 25 after what witnesses described as an altercation at a home in the 800 block of East 10th Street involving Pena and three women.

The confrontation spilled into a neighbor’s yard, where dried blood could still be seen on a walkway and on a truck Pena leaned on after she was injured, police said.

>> 3 women accused of murder in connection with deadly stabbing in Del Rio, police say

Pena was taken to a local hospital and later transported to San Antonio, where she died.

Del Rio police arrested Kitty Mia Diaz, 21, and Amaya Cookie Diaz, 19, around 4 p.m. that day in the 300 block of West Strickland. Video of the arrest shows the two women being taken into custody while smiling and laughing.

Michael Elizondo, a freelance journalist in Del Rio, recorded the arrest without knowing at the time that the suspects were accused in Pena’s killing. He later learned Pena was a distant relative.

“It’s staying in my mind, that mental picture of that girl,” Elizondo said. “It didn’t phase them. They didn’t care.”

When he found out who the victim was, Elizondo said, “That hit me hard.”

Kyandra Renee Faz, 21, was also arrested in the case.

Investigators have not released a possible motive.

“This is still ongoing, so we don’t have that information at this point,” said Peter Ojeda, communications director for the City of Del Rio.

Ojeda said Del Rio police acted quickly in the case.

“I do hope that the swift action of Del Rio police brings some solace to the community,” Ojeda said.

Investigators continue to work the case while keeping the Val Verde County district attorney informed.