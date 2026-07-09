‘Not worth it’: Federal agents launch anti-gun trafficking campaign in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Federal agents are launching a new push in San Antonio to stop illegal gun purchases that can put firearms in the hands of criminals, gangs and drug cartels.

This week, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation kicked off the 26th annual “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” campaign nationwide.

The effort targets straw purchases, which happen when someone purchases a gun for another person who cannot legally buy a firearm.

The campaign is focused on education and prevention. Firearm retailers are often the first line of defense, officials said, because they are in a position to spot and deter illegal purchases before a gun leaves the store.

A straw purchase is considered a felony. It can carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

ATF agents said they did not have statistics on the number of illegal gun purchases made in the San Antonio area or nationwide. Still, the agency said straw purchases remain a serious concern.

“They simply cannot control their drug routes or their territories without firearms,” U.S. Attorney Justin Simmons said. “Many of those firearms originate right here in San Antonio.”

Michael Weddle, an ATF special agent, said the consequences go beyond criminal penalties.

“It’s not worth it. The penalties are severe,” Weddle said. “Not only the penalties, but the consequences. It can be devastating to a family that is a victim of gun violence.”

Straw purchases should not be confused with ghost guns. Straw purchases involve traditional, serialized firearms that can be bought at gun stores. Ghost guns are privately made firearms assembled from kits or 3D-printed parts and lack a commercial serial number, making them more difficult to trace.

The campaign will run through September, with billboards and advertisements appearing across San Antonio.

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