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Local News

Person 'wearing only underwear' found firing weapon in middle of street, Kendall County deputies say

Deputies responded to the Boerne subdivision at approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Multiple Kendall County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicles were seen parked near the intersection of Bent Tree Drive and Spike Rush Lane in Boerne on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (KSAT)

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting in a Boerne neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

According to a KCSO social media post, the Boerne Police Department’s Communications Center received a 911 call from a resident in the Bent Tree subdivision at approximately 4:55 a.m.

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In the 911 call, the caller told a dispatcher that a “male subject” was standing in the street “wearing only underwear” and firing a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

As Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies were on their way to the scene, the caller also told the dispatcher that the person “had fired a shot” in the 911 caller’s direction, according to KCSO.

Within minutes of the 911 call, deputies found the suspected shooter in the 100 block of Bent Tree Drive. Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office said another shooting occurred.

At this time, it is unclear if the suspected shooter fired at any sheriff’s deputies, if the deputies fired at the suspected shooter or if both took place. A KCSO spokesperson confirmed that no deputies were injured.

While KSAT was in the neighborhood, at least one Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) patrol vehicle was on scene.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting in a Boerne neighborhood on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (KSAT)

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office would not comment on the suspected shooter’s condition. The spokesperson also said its investigation remains ongoing.

KSAT also reached out to DPS for additional information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

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