BCSO to provide details on body found in east Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide details Wednesday on a body found in east Bexar County, according to a news release.

KSAT will livestream the news conference at 12:30 p.m. in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Recommended Videos

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also: