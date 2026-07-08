BCSO to provide details on body found in east Bexar County
A livestream of the news conference will be available in the media player below
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide details Wednesday on a body found in east Bexar County, according to a news release.
KSAT will livestream the news conference at 12:30 p.m. in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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About the Author
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.