Skip to main content
Clear icon
90º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Driver dies after Interstate 35 crash involving 18-wheeler, SAPD says
Records: SAPD fired sergeant for timekeeping issues after voicing concerns about lieutenant’s behavior
North Side residents say new late-night gaming room bringing safety concerns to neighborhood
Driver dies after crashing into vehicle, fence on Northwest Side, police say
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
ICE arrests nearly 1,500 in San Antonio since start of 2025, data shows
Former Harlan High School track star Tate Taylor wins 200-meter dash at Prefontaine Classic
‘She was my best friend’: Daughter remembers mother killed in Bexar County murder-suicide
Whitewater Amphitheater files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, says concerts will continue
Man charged with manslaughter after accidental shooting kills teenager, SAPD says

Local News

BCSO to provide details on body found in east Bexar County

A livestream of the news conference will be available in the media player below

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

A file image of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office seal. (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide details Wednesday on a body found in east Bexar County, according to a news release.

KSAT will livestream the news conference at 12:30 p.m. in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Recommended Videos

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.