SAPD Chief William McManus reflects on 20-year tenure, successor, possible future in politics

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus is retiring after two decades on the job.

McManus originally said he would retire from the department on Sept. 30, but announced an accelerated retirement on July 10 earlier this month.

In one of his final interviews as the department’s chief, McManus sat down with KSAT’s Myra Arthur to discuss his legacy, his successor and rumors of a political future.

Myra: What’s this last week like, knowing your time as chief is almost over?

McManus: It actually feels good. I want nothing. I want to go out Tim Duncan-style, under the radar, no fanfare.

McManus: I never expected to say 20 years, ever. That’s unheard of in a major city. But I made a promise to myself a long time ago that I would retire when my kids were finished with their education.

While he is retiring from SAPD, McManus is moving on to become Vice President of Security for Silver Ventures, which manages The Pearl.

McManus: I’ve got 50 years … 51 years of experience in law enforcement altogether. I’ve been a chief for 24 years, and what am I going to do with that? Just go to sleep with it?

Myra: What’s been the greatest challenge of leading SAPD?

McManus: The greatest challenge is coming in from the outside and running a big police department — establishing credibility, establishing trust both internally and externally.

Myra: Is that why you’ve endorsed your successor as someone from inside SAPD — Assistant Chief Jesse Salame?

McManus: I met him when he was a detective. I promoted him up to sergeant, lieutenant, captain, deputy. He was my chief of staff; he was my PIO (public information officer). Jesse’s done a great job. He knows the community, and he knows what path we’ve taken for the last 20 years.

Myra: What do you want to see in your successor, whoever that may be?

McManus: Somebody who’s humble. Somebody who can work with the community. Someone who knows the department — someone who’s had to work within the department.

Myra: There are rumors about a political future for you. How do you react to that talk?

McManus: I’ve had people — I won’t tell you from where, but all over the place — but I won’t be specific about it, encouraging me to run for office. But my focus right now is on Silver Ventures.

Myra: “Mayor McManus?”

McManus: Could be. Who knows.

Myra: “Senator McManus?”

McManus: I don’t know about that ... You know, there’s mayors all over the country who have been former police chiefs. So it’s not unusual.

Myra: Well, speaking of elections, there will be a new Bexar County District Attorney at the same time there is a new SAPD chief. There’s been public tension between the DA’s office and SAPD. What needs to happen for that relationship to work?

McManus: The public picture of those disagreements was probably more played up than behind the scenes, because (District Attorney Joe Gonzales) and I have always talked ... The issue between the DA’s office and the police department was the fact that we had a left-leaning DA who changed a lot of policies, where people weren’t being prosecuted for certain crimes. There were a lot of cases being dropped, a lot of charges being dismissed ... It absolutely needs to change, or the next DA is going to have the same problem.

McManus said an acting chief will be named the same week he retires, and the search for his permanent replacement is underway.

After a few more weeks off, McManus will return to work, but in a new role.

McManus: I’m almost bored now, and I’ve only been on leave for three days.

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