Bexar County records 4 suspected domestic violence murder-suicides in less than 3 weeks

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County has recorded four suspected domestic violence murder-suicides in less than three weeks. It’s a number Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar called shocking over the weekend, saying half the homicides in his county this year are now domestic violence-related.

The latest victim of that violence is Ana Rennie, 55, who her family said was an adored mother.

Her family told KSAT she was a skilled surgical technician at North Central Baptist, and loved her four children and eight grandchildren.

Ana Rennie, 55. (KSAT)

Rennie’s life ended tragically Friday, July 3, when the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said she was killed in a murder-suicide.

Her husband of three years, Robert James Rennie, shot and killed her, then turned the gun on himself.

Ana Rennie, 55. (KSAT)

Her family said there were red flags of abuse in the relationship.

“Domestic violence abusers are masters at getting in the head of a victim and manipulating them and making them believe that, ‘Look, you can never leave me. You can never lead this life. If you leave ... Your life’s gonna be a failure,’” Salazar said.

Salazar confirmed online records that show Robert Rennie was charged in 2025 with assaulting and injuring a family member.

Bexar County further confirmed that on Sept. 19, 2025, at approximately 9:47 p.m., deputies arrived at the house and concluded that Robert Rennie assaulted Ana Rennie by twisting her arm during a verbal argument, and he was taken into custody for assault. At the time, Ana Rennie did not want to pursue criminal charges against him.

Salazar confirmed that the case was dismissed due to a missing witness.

That situation is something experts said is extremely common in dangerous, abusive relationships, where threats keep a survivor from cooperating with law enforcement, even if they want to.

It was the same story with the Stone Oak shooter from the murder-suicide on June 19.

The San Antonio Police Department said Albert Richter killed his wife Brianna Richter and shot an officer before turning the gun on himself.

Albert Richter had family violence charges dropped before the shooting also because of a missing witness.

“This is an escalating crime that will continue to escalate until such time as somebody loses their life, as we’ve seen in so many cases,” Salazar said.

Salazar and other advocates want survivors to know there are resources to help them get out safely, no matter how dangerous the situation is.

KSAT created a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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