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Local News

Bexar County Sheriff's Office begins investigation into suspected murder-suicide

A BCSO spokesperson said the incident happened Friday night

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Hannah Gonzales, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Bexar County Sheriff's Office car (BCSO)

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of suicide and self-harm.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the events that led up to a suspected murder-suicide.

A BCSO spokesperson told KSAT that a male and female were both found dead of gunshot wounds Friday night in southwest Bexar County.

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In a statement, BCSO said Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide additional details on the case during a Saturday morning news conference.

KSAT plans to livestream the news conference at approximately 11 a.m. in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

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