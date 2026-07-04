Bexar County Sheriff's Office begins investigation into suspected murder-suicide A BCSO spokesperson said the incident happened Friday night Bexar County Sheriff's Office car (BCSO)
This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of suicide and self-harm.
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the events that led up to a suspected murder-suicide.
A BCSO spokesperson told KSAT that a male and female were both found dead of gunshot wounds Friday night in southwest Bexar County.
In a statement, BCSO said Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide additional details on the case during a Saturday morning news conference.
KSAT plans to livestream the news conference at approximately 11 a.m. in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time. This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741. You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741. More recent news coverage on KSAT:
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About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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