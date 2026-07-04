Bexar County Sheriff's Office begins investigation into suspected murder-suicide

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of suicide and self-harm.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the events that led up to a suspected murder-suicide.

A BCSO spokesperson told KSAT that a male and female were both found dead of gunshot wounds Friday night in southwest Bexar County.

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In a statement, BCSO said Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide additional details on the case during a Saturday morning news conference.

KSAT plans to livestream the news conference at approximately 11 a.m. in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

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