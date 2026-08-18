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Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

Local News

Feds to announce verdict for New Braunfels man accused of smuggling guns from US to Mexico

News conference at 9 a.m. will be livestreamed in this article

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Judge gavel - lightbox KPRC (Copyright 2025 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to announce the verdict of a weeklong firearms smuggling trial.

The press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas in San Antonio.

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KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there’s not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Authorities are expected to give the verdict for Chandler Britain Bradford, a New Braunfels man charged with smuggling thousands of firearms and firearm parts from the United States to Mexico.

A previous news release states Bradford received more than $3.5 million in the scheme. He allegedly provided parts, tools and guidance “to facilitate a full firearm manufacturing enterprise in northern Mexico.”

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