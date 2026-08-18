What AAA recommends when choosing first car for teen driver

SAN ANTONIO – For teenagers, that first trip behind the wheel marks a major step toward independence — and AAA wants to make sure safety, not style, is driving the decision on which vehicle to choose.

“Parents should really consider safety over style,” said Doug Shupe, AAA corporate communications manager. “The focus should be on what the teens can handle safely when they’re starting to drive.”

Shupe said small to midsize sedans and crossover SUVs can be sufficient options for inexperienced drivers because they are generally easier to handle.

Parents may also want to consider vehicles with an automatic transmission, particularly if a teen is still developing basic driving skills.

AAA also recommends looking for vehicles with good visibility and a proven safety record. Checking crash-test ratings can help parents evaluate how a vehicle has performed in safety testing.

Safety technology can provide an extra layer of protection. Modern vehicles may also offer technology designed to help drivers avoid or reduce the severity of crashes.

AAA recommends looking for features such as:

Automatic emergency braking

Blind-spot monitoring

Backup cameras

Rear cross-traffic alerts

Lane-departure warnings

Pedestrian detection systems

Shupe cautioned that these features should not replace attentive driving.

“It’s important to remember that traffic crashes remain one of the leading causes of fatalities for teenagers,” Shupe said, “And that the vehicle that you choose can play an important role in keeping that new driver safe.”

For families shopping for a used vehicle, AAA also recommends checking the car’s history before making a purchase.

Start by finding the vehicle identification number, or VIN. The VIN is a 17-digit code typically found on the lower-left corner of the dashboard, as well as on the vehicle’s title and other documents.

The VIN can be used to research the vehicle’s history through VINCheck, a free tool from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

VINCheck can provide information about a vehicle’s manufacturer, body style, trim and engine type. It can also show when the vehicle was built and whether it has been reported stolen, involved in a crash, or declared a total loss.

Families should also be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true.

Potential warning signs include a vehicle priced far below similar cars, a seller using photos of a vehicle they don’t actually own, or requests to pay through a third-party “escrow” service.

Buyers should also be wary of sellers requesting payment through gift cards or wire transfers. Those types of payments can be difficult to trace and may be difficult to recover if the transaction turns out to be fraudulent.

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