The heat high is flexing its muscles 💪

Heat high will push temperatures well above 100 in several locations in Texas.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

100, 101, or 102: Take your pick! That’s where we’ll end up each afternoon

STATS TO KNOW: Number of triple digit days this year (5), Number of consecutive days without rainfall at SA Int’l ( 24)

SOIL MOISTURE: After July’s deluge, soils are drying out

FORECAST

HEAT HIGH

Today, the heat high will park itself over Texas and it shows. Like yesterday, it’ll be humid early, with more of a dry heat during the late afternoon.

IMPORTANT STATS

Number of triple digit days this year at SA Int’l: 5 and counting

Number of consecutive days without rainfall at SA Int’l: 24 and counting

Average high temperature this month in SA: 99°

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SOIL MOISTURE

It’s hard to believe, but for as moisture laden as we were just one month ago, the soils are quickly drying out. This actually contributes to higher temperatures and the strengthening of the heat high.

Soil moisture is quickly evaporating after a dry, hot stretch (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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