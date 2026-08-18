The heat high is flexing its muscles 💪

100, 101, or 102: Take your pick! That’s where we’ll end up each afternoon
STATS TO KNOW: Number of triple digit days this year (5), Number of consecutive days without rainfall at SA Int’l ( 24)
SOIL MOISTURE: After July’s deluge, soils are drying out
FORECAST
HEAT HIGH
Today, the heat high will park itself over Texas and it shows. Like yesterday, it’ll be humid early, with more of a dry heat during the late afternoon.
IMPORTANT STATS
Number of triple digit days this year at SA Int’l: 5 and counting
Number of consecutive days without rainfall at SA Int’l: 24 and counting
Average high temperature this month in SA: 99°
SOIL MOISTURE
It’s hard to believe, but for as moisture laden as we were just one month ago, the soils are quickly drying out. This actually contributes to higher temperatures and the strengthening of the heat high.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.