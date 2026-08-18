1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Northwest Side apartment complex, SAPD says

Two men were struck by the gunfire, officers said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed, and an 18-year-old was injured after three people opened fire on a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Woodstone Drive.

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Police said a black SUV pulled into the parking lot of the Woodhill Apartments, where three men exited the vehicle and began shooting at one of the apartment units.

One of the victims, described as between 18 and 25 years old, was shot in the upper body. Police said he was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old man was shot in the ankle and is expected to recover, SAPD said.

The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle after the shooting, according to officers.

Investigators said they found casings from a handgun and a rifle outside the apartment complex.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the man who died. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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