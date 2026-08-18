Man suffers serious injuries after crash in northeast Bexar County, sheriff's office says

Deputies responded to the crash on Aug. 17, 2026, in the 8000 block of FM 78.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man suffered serious injuries after a crash in northeast Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash Monday night in the 8000 block of FM 78.

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BCSO said the man was walking across the street when a driver didn’t see him and struck him. The man was taken to a local hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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