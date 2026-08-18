Man suffers serious injuries after crash in northeast Bexar County, sheriff's office says Crash happened Monday night in the 8000 block of FM 78 Deputies responded to the crash on Aug. 17, 2026, in the 8000 block of FM 78. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man suffered serious injuries after a crash in northeast Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the crash Monday night in the 8000 block of FM 78.
BCSO said the man was walking across the street when a driver didn’t see him and struck him. The man was taken to a local hospital.
The driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, the sheriff’s office said.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
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Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever.
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