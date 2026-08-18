South San ISD board sends tax proposal to November ballot

SAN ANTONIO – South San ISD voters will decide in November whether the district can change how it uses its existing tax rate, a move district leaders say would put more money toward daily operating costs without increasing the overall rate.

The South San Independent School District board approved placing the proposal on the November ballot during a meeting Monday night.

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The district is asking voters to keep the tax rate at $1.19 per $100 of taxable property value. However, the proposal would change how that money is divided between the district’s maintenance and operations budget and its budget for bond projects.

If approved, a larger share of the district’s tax revenue would go toward day-to-day costs, such as regular operations and district services.

The measure does not ask voters to approve a higher tax rate. The proposal now heads to voters in November.

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