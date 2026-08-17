Appeals court flags AI-generated fake cases in San Antonio ISD lawsuit

SAN ANTONIO – Artificial intelligence is increasingly finding its way into classrooms, phones and courtrooms. But a recent case involving the San Antonio Independent School District is highlighting the risks of relying on AI without checking its work.

A Miami attorney was disciplined after citing four cases in a court filing that appeared to have been fabricated by artificial intelligence.

The case involved a student who was sent to a disciplinary alternative education program after bringing a small knife to school. The student’s mother sued SAISD, and her attorney later filed an appeal citing eight different cases.

Four of those cases caught the attention of the 4th Court of Appeals.

In its opinion, Justice Lori Valenzuela wrote that the four cases “appeared to be hallucinations created by AI.”

Mason Clark, an assistant professor of law at St. Mary’s University School of Law, said attorneys are increasingly using AI, but mistakes remain common.

“Unfortunately, most of the time when I’m asked this question, what are we seeing in the legal field, we’re seeing mistakes,” Clark said.

A recent State Bar of Texas survey found AI use among Texas attorneys more than doubled, increasing from 30% in 2024 to 62% this year.

The risks were apparent in the SAISD case.

Clark said AI can make false information sound convincing.

“It can easily fool someone to making it sound legal, making it sounds good, and it’s really completely worthless,” he said.

The 4th Court of Appeals ultimately did not dismiss the case, but it issued a warning to the attorney and the law firm about using AI in future court filings.

The issue could become increasingly important as AI use continues to grow in the legal profession.

This summer, the Texas Supreme Court issued new rules addressing the use of AI. The rules are set to take effect Oct. 1.

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