Southtown businesses ready for new Spurs arena after City Council rejects city funding vote

SAN ANTONIO – Southtown business owners are excited for more foot traffic they believe a new downtown arena for the San Antonio Spurs will create.
San Antonio City Council rejected Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones’ attempt to get the city’s funding for a downtown Spurs arena onto the November ballot in a 5-6 vote Monday.
“I think she is trying to look out for the city, but we’ve already voted,” said Houston Carpenter, co-owner of Beau’s Tiny Diner.
KSAT spoke with residents walking around Hemisfair on Monday, who were mixed on the attempt for a second public vote.
Some Spurs fans said the city had already spoken and that it’s important the new arena be built.
“The Spurs brought me memories as a kid,” Elliot Rodriguez said. “They are bringing my kids memories.”
Other residents, who asked to remain anonymous, were skeptical about whether a new arena was the best use of funds.
Regardless of whether they supported the new arena or not, everyone KSAT spoke with agreed that a second vote on funding at the ballot box would likely not be rejected by city residents.
“I think we’d still get the votes we need,” Rodriguez said.
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