Southtown businesses ready for new Spurs arena after City Council rejects city funding vote

SAN ANTONIO – Southtown business owners are excited for more foot traffic they believe a new downtown arena for the San Antonio Spurs will create.

San Antonio City Council rejected Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones’ attempt to get the city’s funding for a downtown Spurs arena onto the November ballot in a 5-6 vote Monday.

“I think she is trying to look out for the city, but we’ve already voted,” said Houston Carpenter, co-owner of Beau’s Tiny Diner.

KSAT spoke with residents walking around Hemisfair on Monday, who were mixed on the attempt for a second public vote.

Some Spurs fans said the city had already spoken and that it’s important the new arena be built.

“The Spurs brought me memories as a kid,” Elliot Rodriguez said. “They are bringing my kids memories.”

Other residents, who asked to remain anonymous, were skeptical about whether a new arena was the best use of funds.

Regardless of whether they supported the new arena or not, everyone KSAT spoke with agreed that a second vote on funding at the ballot box would likely not be rejected by city residents.

“I think we’d still get the votes we need,” Rodriguez said.

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