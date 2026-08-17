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San Antonio City Council bats down second arena funding vote
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Southtown businesses ready for new Spurs arena after City Council rejects city funding vote

Residents still divided on whether funds should be spent on new arena

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Southtown business owners are excited for more foot traffic they believe a new downtown arena for the San Antonio Spurs will create.

San Antonio City Council rejected Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones’ attempt to get the city’s funding for a downtown Spurs arena onto the November ballot in a 5-6 vote Monday.

“I think she is trying to look out for the city, but we’ve already voted,” said Houston Carpenter, co-owner of Beau’s Tiny Diner.

KSAT spoke with residents walking around Hemisfair on Monday, who were mixed on the attempt for a second public vote.

Some Spurs fans said the city had already spoken and that it’s important the new arena be built.

“The Spurs brought me memories as a kid,” Elliot Rodriguez said. “They are bringing my kids memories.”

Other residents, who asked to remain anonymous, were skeptical about whether a new arena was the best use of funds.

Regardless of whether they supported the new arena or not, everyone KSAT spoke with agreed that a second vote on funding at the ballot box would likely not be rejected by city residents.

“I think we’d still get the votes we need,” Rodriguez said.

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