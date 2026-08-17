SAPD officer shoots, kills man who ‘aggressively advanced’ at him with large knives, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer shot and killed a man who “aggressively advanced” toward him with two large knives, SAPD acting chief Jesse Salame said.

Officers responded to a call for a disturbance involving a gun just before midnight on Monday in the 6700 block of Spring Front Drive.

A 56-year-old man called 911 and said that people were in his backyard and one of them was armed with a gun, Salame said.

Upon arrival, the officer contacted a woman who was later identified as the caller’s girlfriend, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

While talking with the woman, the report said the officer saw the 56-year-old man carrying two large knives.

Salame said the man refused the officer’s commands to put down the knives.

At some point, the man “aggressively advanced” toward the officer, Salame said.

Police said the officer then fired multiple gunshots, striking the man four times. He died at the scene.

SAPD believes the man may have been experiencing a mental episode, as there was no one armed in his backyard.

Salame said the officer has been with the San Antonio Police Department for around one year.

According to the city, Sunday night’s incident was the eighth SAPD shooting of 2026.

No other injuries were reported. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing. Further information was not readily available.

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