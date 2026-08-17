Could we see 8 straight days at 100° or above? It’s possible.

HOT/DRY STRETCH AHEAD: Near 100° everyday, no rain in sight
MORE OF A DRY HEAT: Afternoon humidity drops, not as sticky
SHORTER DAYS: Sunset will be before 8pm by August 29th
FORECAST
100° IS THE RULE, NOT THE EXCEPTION
Don’t blame the messenger, but know that we are about to enter into our hottest stretch of the year. As another round of school districts head back this week, it’ll be steadily hot, with highs near 100° everyday this week.
MORE OF A DRY HEAT
While humidity will be high in the mornings, the afternoons will feature more of a ‘dry heat’. Meaning that while temperatures will be hot, heat index values won’t be out of control.
SHORTER DAYS
As our days get shorter, know that sunsets times are closing in on 8:00pm. August 29th will be our first day in which the sunset is before 8:00pm. By mid-October, the sun will set before 7pm.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.