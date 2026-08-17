Could we see 8 straight days at 100° or above? It’s possible.

San Antonio could see 8+ days in a row of 100° or above.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HOT/DRY STRETCH AHEAD: Near 100° everyday, no rain in sight

MORE OF A DRY HEAT: Afternoon humidity drops, not as sticky

SHORTER DAYS: Sunset will be before 8pm by August 29th

FORECAST

100° IS THE RULE, NOT THE EXCEPTION

Don’t blame the messenger, but know that we are about to enter into our hottest stretch of the year. As another round of school districts head back this week, it’ll be steadily hot, with highs near 100° everyday this week.

8 day forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MORE OF A DRY HEAT

While humidity will be high in the mornings, the afternoons will feature more of a ‘dry heat’. Meaning that while temperatures will be hot, heat index values won’t be out of control.

Dewpoints drop by the afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SHORTER DAYS

As our days get shorter, know that sunsets times are closing in on 8:00pm. August 29th will be our first day in which the sunset is before 8:00pm. By mid-October, the sun will set before 7pm.

Sunset tracker for San Antonio (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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