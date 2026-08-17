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WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Could we see 8 straight days at 100° or above? It’s possible.

We are easily hitting our hottest stretch of the year

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

San Antonio could see 8+ days in a row of 100° or above. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • HOT/DRY STRETCH AHEAD: Near 100° everyday, no rain in sight
  • MORE OF A DRY HEAT: Afternoon humidity drops, not as sticky
  • SHORTER DAYS: Sunset will be before 8pm by August 29th

FORECAST

100° IS THE RULE, NOT THE EXCEPTION

Don’t blame the messenger, but know that we are about to enter into our hottest stretch of the year. As another round of school districts head back this week, it’ll be steadily hot, with highs near 100° everyday this week.

8 day forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MORE OF A DRY HEAT

While humidity will be high in the mornings, the afternoons will feature more of a ‘dry heat’. Meaning that while temperatures will be hot, heat index values won’t be out of control.

Dewpoints drop by the afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SHORTER DAYS

As our days get shorter, know that sunsets times are closing in on 8:00pm. August 29th will be our first day in which the sunset is before 8:00pm. By mid-October, the sun will set before 7pm.

Sunset tracker for San Antonio (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.