Heat Builds Across South Central Texas With Little Relief Ahead

The heat really ramps up this week.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Heat returns with triple-digit temperatures and heat index values exceeding 105°.

THROUGH THE WEEK: A persistent ridge will keep us hot and dry.

HEAT SAFETY: Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and avoid strenuous activity during peak heat.

FORECAST

SUNDAY

Expect hot conditions Sunday, with temperatures nearing 100 degrees and heat index values climbing up to 107 degrees. Morning clouds will gradually give way to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon, bringing persistent heat and dry conditions across the region. While the weather may be ideal for a trip to the pool or splash pad, take precautions and stay hydrated due to the intense heat.

Still hot and dry, with highs near 100 degrees. (Copyright 2026 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

HOT & DRY THORUGH THE WEEK

The heat will ramp up Monday as a strong upper-level high-pressure system remains in control across the region. Hot and dry conditions are expected to persist across South Central Texas through the workweek and into next weekend. While the ridge is forecast to shift northwest toward the Four Corners by Tuesday, its influence will continue across South Central Texas, keeping highs near 100 degrees. Heat index values could climb as high as 108 degrees, making heat safety a priority.

The heat really ramps up this week. (Copyright 2026 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

By late Thursday into Friday, a storm system will track across northern Texas while subtropical high pressure rebuilds over South Central Texas. This pattern will keep the region hot and dry, with little to no significant rainfall expected through the weekend.

Extended Forecast (Copyright 2026 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

HEAT SAFETY

With temperatures near or above 100 degrees for several days, heat safety will be especially important. Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

If you’re heading to the pool or splash pad Sunday, enjoy it, but remember that the water won’t eliminate the risk from prolonged heat and high humidity.

Heat safety tips to remember during the summer (Copyright 2026 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

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