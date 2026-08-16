Medical episode triggered chain-reaction crash on US 281 that ejected 2 girls, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A medical episode behind the wheel led to a chain-reaction crash on U.S. Highway 281 near Bitters Road on Saturday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the moment a Toyota Highlander driver lost control on the access road, struck a TxDOT sign and crossed into the northbound lanes of the highway. The SUV then hit a Dodge Ram, which struck a Chevrolet Suburban before rolling several times.

Mark Wolfe, manager at SA Card House, said a customer first alerted him to the crash.

“We watched the SUV come back down the hill and go into this parking lot where it basically parked,” Wolfe said, “and we didn’t know what happened after that because we were more worried about the victims.”

Two girls, an 11-year-old and a 15-year-old, were ejected from the Dodge Ram and sustained serious injuries. The Dodge Ram’s driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“It was very unfortunate. It was very saddening and sad to see,” Wolfe said. “A lot of us thought maybe a medical emergency or something happened. Somehow they lost control of their vehicle, and they were forced to go up there.”

SAPD confirmed the driver who initiated the crash was cooperating with investigators. The driver’s condition remains unknown.

As of Sunday, no criminal charges had been filed.

Read more: