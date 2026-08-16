3 hospitalized after six-vehicle crash on West Side, SAPD says

(Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday near Culebra Road and Village Park.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a six-vehicle crash on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday near Culebra Road and Village Park.

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The crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday near Culebra Road and Village Park. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Two people are in critical but non-life-threatening condition, police said. A third person sustained non-critical injuries.

The other drivers involved in the crash did not need hospitalization, SAPD said.

Officers at the scene told KSAT a witness reported that at least one vehicle may have been speeding.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday near Culebra Road and Village Park. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Police said there were no signs of intoxication.

It is unknown whether criminal charges will be filed. The investigation is ongoing.

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