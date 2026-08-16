3 hospitalized after six-vehicle crash on West Side, SAPD says 2 people critically injured, third hospitalized with non-critical injuries The crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday near Culebra Road and Village Park. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a six-vehicle crash on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday near Culebra Road and Village Park.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday near Culebra Road and Village Park. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Two people are in critical but non-life-threatening condition, police said. A third person sustained non-critical injuries.
The other drivers involved in the crash did not need hospitalization, SAPD said.
Officers at the scene told KSAT a witness reported that at least one vehicle may have been speeding.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday near Culebra Road and Village Park. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Police said there were no signs of intoxication.
It is unknown whether criminal charges will be filed. The investigation is ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Madalynn Lambert headshot
Madalynn Lambert is a Reporter at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.
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