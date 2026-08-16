Man found dead after officers respond to assault call on Northeast Side, SAPD says

Officers were dispatched to the scene just after midnight Sunday in the 5100 block of Crestway Road.

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after San Antonio police say officers found a 62-year-old man dead during an assault call on the Northeast Side.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just after midnight Sunday in the 5100 block of Crestway Road.

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Upon arrival, officers located a deceased man, police said. It is unclear what led up to the man’s death.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, no suspect information is available and no arrests have been made.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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