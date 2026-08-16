Man found dead after officers respond to assault call on Northeast Side, SAPD says It is unclear what led up to the man's death, police say Officers were dispatched to the scene just after midnight Sunday in the 5100 block of Crestway Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after San Antonio police say officers found a 62-year-old man dead during an assault call on the Northeast Side.
Officers were dispatched to the scene just after midnight Sunday in the 5100 block of Crestway Road.
Upon arrival, officers located a deceased man, police said. It is unclear what led up to the man’s death.
According to an SAPD preliminary report, no suspect information is available and no arrests have been made.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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