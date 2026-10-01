BGC Scores and Schedule: Week 6, 2026

Find the schedule and live scores for high school football games on Oct. 1-3 in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Game scores below will be updated at the end of quarters and, in some cases, halves.

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VISITOR HOME WEDNESDAY, SEP 30 SMITHVILLE 0 COLE 27 FINAL COLE STADIUM

THURSDAY, OCT 1 LEE 23 ROOSEVELT 46 FINAL HEROES STADIUM

SAM HOUSTON 27 LANIER 7 FINAL SAISD SPORTS COMPLEX

SMITHSON VALLEY 77 KYLE LEHMAN 3 FINAL

STOCKDALE 75 YMLA 18 FINAL ALAMO STADIUM

JOHN JAY 17 LAREDO NIXON 21 FINAL SHIRLEY FIELD

BRENNAN 70 HOLMES 7 FINAL GUSTAFSON STADIUM

MARSHALL 7 TAFT 49 FINAL FARRIS STADIUM

FRIDAY, OCT 2 POTH 37 COMFORT 14 FINAL COMFORT STADIUM

SEGUIN 19 AUSTIN ANDERSON 71 FINAL

NIXON-SMILEY 12 BLANCO 56 FINAL

TMI 45 TRINITY VALLEY 22 FINAL

FLORESVILLE 15 SOMERSET 43 FINAL BULLDOG STADIUM

KIPP SUNNYSIDE 6 ANTONIAN 58 FINAL FERRERA FIELD

BRACKENRIDGE 53 EDISON 19 FINAL ALAMO STADIUM

HIGHLANDS 29 BURBANK 36 FINAL SAISD SPORTS COMPLEX

LULING 7 HALLETTSVILLE 57 FINAL

MARION 14 YOAKUM 41 FINAL

KENEDY 36 BLOOMINGTON 35 FINAL

PEARSALL 7 INGRAM MOORE 73 FINAL

NEW BRAUNFELS 7 VETERANS MEMORIAL 24 FINAL RUTLEDGE STADIUM

BOERNE CHAMPION 56 LOCKHART 0 FINAL

ALAMO HEIGHTS 52 LONG CREEK 14 FINAL

CREEK VIEW 8 UVALDE 46 FINAL HONEY BOWL

HOLY CROSS 24 NEW BRAUNFELS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 20 FINAL

HOUSTON ST. PIUS X 0 CENTRAL CATHOLIC 42 FINAL BOB BENSON '66 STADIUM

JEFFERSON 7 HARLANDALE 49 FINAL HARLANDALE MEMORIAL STADIUM

MACARTHUR 31 SOUTH SAN 6 FINAL SOUTH SAN STADIUM

CHURCHILL 7 REAGAN 45 FINAL HEROES STADIUM

KERRVILLE TIVY 70 DAVENPORT 66 FINAL DAVENPORT STADIUM

FREDERICKSBURG 35 AUSTIN LBJ 7 FINAL NELSON FIELD

CANYON LAKE 70 TAYLOR 35 FINAL TAYLOR HIGH SCHOOL

MEDINA VALLEY 62 SOUTHSIDE 7 FINAL SOUTHSIDE ISD STADIUM

BRANDEIS 25 JOHNSON 38 FINAL COMALANDER STADIUM

WARREN 11 SOTOMAYOR 40 FINAL GUSTAFSON STADIUM

STEVENS 0 O`CONNOR 44 FINAL FARRIS STADIUM

SATURDAY, OCT 3 CENTER POINT 13 LA PRYOR 50 FINAL

SABINAL 7 D'HANIS 42 FINAL BUTCH WOODS STADIUM

MADISON 28 CLARK 26 FINAL FARRIS STADIUM



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