BGC Scores and Schedule: Week 6, 2026 High school football games across San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country BGC Scores and Schedules 2026. (KSAT)
Find the schedule and live scores for high school football games on Oct. 1-3 in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.
Game scores below will be updated at the end of quarters and, in some cases, halves.
SMITHVILLE
0
COLE
27
FINAL COLE STADIUM
LEE
23
ROOSEVELT
46
FINAL HEROES STADIUM
SAM HOUSTON
27
LANIER
7
FINAL SAISD SPORTS COMPLEX
SMITHSON VALLEY
77
KYLE LEHMAN
3
FINAL
STOCKDALE
75
YMLA
18
FINAL ALAMO STADIUM
JOHN JAY
17
LAREDO NIXON
21
FINAL SHIRLEY FIELD
BRENNAN
70
HOLMES
7
FINAL GUSTAFSON STADIUM
MARSHALL
7
TAFT
49
FINAL FARRIS STADIUM
POTH
37
COMFORT
14
FINAL COMFORT STADIUM
SEGUIN
19
AUSTIN ANDERSON
71
FINAL
NIXON-SMILEY
12
BLANCO
56
FINAL
TMI
45
TRINITY VALLEY
22
FINAL
FLORESVILLE
15
SOMERSET
43
FINAL BULLDOG STADIUM
KIPP SUNNYSIDE
6
ANTONIAN
58
FINAL FERRERA FIELD
BRACKENRIDGE
53
EDISON
19
FINAL ALAMO STADIUM
HIGHLANDS
29
BURBANK
36
FINAL SAISD SPORTS COMPLEX
LULING
7
HALLETTSVILLE
57
FINAL
KENEDY
36
BLOOMINGTON
35
FINAL
PEARSALL
7
INGRAM MOORE
73
FINAL
NEW BRAUNFELS
7
VETERANS MEMORIAL
24
FINAL RUTLEDGE STADIUM
BOERNE CHAMPION
56
LOCKHART
0
FINAL
ALAMO HEIGHTS
52
LONG CREEK
14
FINAL
CREEK VIEW
8
UVALDE
46
FINAL HONEY BOWL
HOLY CROSS
24
NEW BRAUNFELS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
20
FINAL
HOUSTON ST. PIUS X
0
CENTRAL CATHOLIC
42
FINAL BOB BENSON '66 STADIUM
JEFFERSON
7
HARLANDALE
49
FINAL HARLANDALE MEMORIAL STADIUM
MACARTHUR
31
SOUTH SAN
6
FINAL SOUTH SAN STADIUM
CHURCHILL
7
REAGAN
45
FINAL HEROES STADIUM
KERRVILLE TIVY
70
DAVENPORT
66
FINAL DAVENPORT STADIUM
FREDERICKSBURG
35
AUSTIN LBJ
7
FINAL NELSON FIELD
CANYON LAKE
70
TAYLOR
35
FINAL TAYLOR HIGH SCHOOL
MEDINA VALLEY
62
SOUTHSIDE
7
FINAL SOUTHSIDE ISD STADIUM
BRANDEIS
25
JOHNSON
38
FINAL COMALANDER STADIUM
WARREN
11
SOTOMAYOR
40
FINAL GUSTAFSON STADIUM
STEVENS
0
O`CONNOR
44
FINAL FARRIS STADIUM
CENTER POINT
13
LA PRYOR
50
FINAL
SABINAL
7
D'HANIS
42
FINAL BUTCH WOODS STADIUM
MADISON
28
CLARK
26
FINAL FARRIS STADIUM
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About the Authors Larry Ramirez headshot
Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.
Mary Rominger headshot
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.
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