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Big Game Coverage

BGC Scores and Schedule: Week 6, 2026

High school football games across San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Angel Aviles

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Samuel Rocha IV, Digital Journalist

BGC Scores and Schedules 2026. (KSAT)

Find the schedule and live scores for high school football games on Oct. 1-3 in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Game scores below will be updated at the end of quarters and, in some cases, halves.

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VISITOR
HOME
WEDNESDAY, SEP 30
SMITHVILLE
0
COLE
27
FINAL     COLE STADIUM

THURSDAY, OCT 1
LEE
23
ROOSEVELT
46
FINAL     HEROES STADIUM

SAM HOUSTON
27
LANIER
7
FINAL     SAISD SPORTS COMPLEX

SMITHSON VALLEY
77
KYLE LEHMAN
3
FINAL

STOCKDALE
75
YMLA
18
FINAL     ALAMO STADIUM

JOHN JAY
17
LAREDO NIXON
21
FINAL     SHIRLEY FIELD

BRENNAN
70
HOLMES
7
FINAL     GUSTAFSON STADIUM

MARSHALL
7
TAFT
49
FINAL     FARRIS STADIUM

FRIDAY, OCT 2
POTH
37
COMFORT
14
FINAL     COMFORT STADIUM

SEGUIN
19
AUSTIN ANDERSON
71
FINAL

NIXON-SMILEY
12
BLANCO
56
FINAL

TMI
45
TRINITY VALLEY
22
FINAL

FLORESVILLE
15
SOMERSET
43
FINAL     BULLDOG STADIUM

KIPP SUNNYSIDE
6
ANTONIAN
58
FINAL     FERRERA FIELD

BRACKENRIDGE
53
EDISON
19
FINAL     ALAMO STADIUM

HIGHLANDS
29
BURBANK
36
FINAL     SAISD SPORTS COMPLEX

LULING
7
HALLETTSVILLE
57
FINAL

MARION
14
YOAKUM
41
FINAL

KENEDY
36
BLOOMINGTON
35
FINAL

PEARSALL
7
INGRAM MOORE
73
FINAL

NEW BRAUNFELS
7
VETERANS MEMORIAL
24
FINAL     RUTLEDGE STADIUM

BOERNE CHAMPION
56
LOCKHART
0
FINAL

ALAMO HEIGHTS
52
LONG CREEK
14
FINAL

CREEK VIEW
8
UVALDE
46
FINAL     HONEY BOWL

HOLY CROSS
24
NEW BRAUNFELS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
20
FINAL

HOUSTON ST. PIUS X
0
CENTRAL CATHOLIC
42
FINAL     BOB BENSON '66 STADIUM

JEFFERSON
7
HARLANDALE
49
FINAL     HARLANDALE MEMORIAL STADIUM

MACARTHUR
31
SOUTH SAN
6
FINAL     SOUTH SAN STADIUM

CHURCHILL
7
REAGAN
45
FINAL     HEROES STADIUM

KERRVILLE TIVY
70
DAVENPORT
66
FINAL     DAVENPORT STADIUM

FREDERICKSBURG
35
AUSTIN LBJ
7
FINAL     NELSON FIELD

CANYON LAKE
70
TAYLOR
35
FINAL     TAYLOR HIGH SCHOOL

MEDINA VALLEY
62
SOUTHSIDE
7
FINAL     SOUTHSIDE ISD STADIUM

BRANDEIS
25
JOHNSON
38
FINAL     COMALANDER STADIUM

WARREN
11
SOTOMAYOR
40
FINAL     GUSTAFSON STADIUM

STEVENS
0
O`CONNOR
44
FINAL     FARRIS STADIUM

SATURDAY, OCT 3
CENTER POINT
13
LA PRYOR
50
FINAL

SABINAL
7
D'HANIS
42
FINAL     BUTCH WOODS STADIUM

MADISON
28
CLARK
26
FINAL     FARRIS STADIUM

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