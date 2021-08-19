Get in the huddle with KSAT’s Big Game Coverage Newsletter: What to know about local high school football, sports

KSAT 12 Sports’ Big Game Coverage is launching a free newsletter that is your one-stop shop for local high school sports coverage in South Texas and the Hill Country.
Subscribing to the Big Game Coverage newsletter is the best way to get all the inside reporting from the KSAT 12 Sports team in one place. Sign up on the KSAT Newsletter page for free or enter your email below.
Written by KSAT Sports reporter and producer Andrew Cely and sent twice a week, you can expect scores and schedules for all area games, exclusive previews, game-breaking highlights and in-depth analysis on the area’s best teams, players and matchups.
You’ll get 2 emails each week:
Thursday Edition
Thursday evenings are your chance to get in the huddle and see the KSAT 12 Sports game plan. We’ll set the stage for all of the week’s action.
- *NEW* BGC Live Preview show: KSAT 12 Sports and Instant Replay producer Daniel P. Villanueva gets the KSAT 12 Sports Director Greg Simmons and Anchor Larry Ramirez together in studio Thursday afternoons to talk all things football, including local rankings, players to watch and teams on the rise.
- Scores & Schedules: A full list of every game in the area
- Game of the Week: A preview and breakdown of the two teams featured in the biggest game this Friday night
- BGC Road Trip: A special look ahead to some of the teams on Larry’s weekly Friday night Road Trip
- COVER 2: A newsletter exclusive where Greg and Larry give their personal thoughts on featured players and matchups
Monday Edition
After a jam-packed, three-day stretch of high school football goodness, Monday mornings will be your chance to catch up on everything you might have missed! This edition will be posted soon after Instant Replay ends at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night. It will contain:
- Best of BGC: A recap of the best plays from the week, including the best pass, catch, run and overall game
- 12′s Top 12: Greg Simmons reveals KSAT 12′s weekly rankings of the best teams in the San Antonio area
- THREE DEEP: A newsletter exclusive with in-depth analysis of the three most eventful games from the past week
- COVER 2: A newsletter exclusive where Greg and Larry reflect on specific performances that caught their attention
- Cely’s Spotlight: Another newsletter exclusive with personal thoughts on the live game action I have seen from the previous week, including Fan Cam and Saturday night games
Of course, you can still catch all the best Big Game Coverage on KSAT 12. Greg Simmons and Larry Ramirez will continue to cram the Thursday, Friday and Saturday night broadcasts with all of the best local football highlights from around the greater San Antonio area.
This year we’re just opening up the playbook with some new online wrinkles! That includes new avenues for live streaming games, tracking the latest scores and rewatching all of the best plays (see more below).
Think of this newsletter as the linchpin to ensure that you don’t miss a moment. Sign-up for the newsletter here or by entering your email below.
Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page.
Follow KSAT 12 Sports on Twitter
As always, make sure you follow the entire KSAT sports team -- Greg, Larry, myself, as well as the Instant Replay and BGC accounts -- on Twitter for live updates on game nights and highlights throughout the week.
Here’s a list of our twitter accounts:
Stream live games
There are three ways to access KSAT’s multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, starting Aug. 26:
- Desktop: Join the free KSAT Insider program to watch the streams on an Insider-only page on KSAT.com.
- Mobile: Download the mobile Big Game Coverage (BGC) app in the App Store or Google Play Store, or by searching the stores for “KSAT12 Big Game Coverage.”
- On your TV: Download KSAT’s free streaming app that works with Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV and Android TVs.
See the full livestream schedule here.
Watch the Big Game Coverage Preview show live Thursdays at 4 p.m.
Another new addition to Big Game Coverage this season will be a live preview show each Thursday at 4 p.m. on KSAT.com, the Big Game Coverage app and KSAT’s free streaming app.
KSAT 12 Sports and Instant Replay producer Daniel P. Villanueva gets the KSAT 12 Sports Director Greg Simmons and Anchor Larry Ramirez together in studio Thursday afternoons to talk all things football, including 12′s Top 12 ranking and the best players to watch.
You’ll also hear from KSAT 12′s Andrew Cely, Mike Klein, RJ Marquez and more.