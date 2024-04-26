Bexar County Commissioner’s Court approves $5 million investment in UTSA basketball, volleyball facility

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Commissioner’s Court approved a $5 million investment to support a proposed basketball and volleyball training facility at UTSA’s main campus.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody sponsored the investment as part of the precinct’s budget allocation for capital projects.

“I think it is just important again to highlight that this is not only a UTSA asset; it’s really a county asset, it’s a City of San Antonio asset,” Moody said.

Referred to as the Roadrunner Nurturing Elite Sports Talent (NEST), the facility aims to prioritize a continued focus on public health and wellness for Bexar County while supporting UTSA’s student-athlete population.

The 52,000+ square foot facility, estimated to cost $35 million, is expected to begin construction next January and be completed in December 2026.

Dr. Lisa Campos, vice president for intercollegiate athletics, said during the presentation to the court that the facility will also place a focus on “the development of future women’s sports programs.”

“Athletics in Texas really relies on these partnerships with the county and the city,” she said.

Campos highlighted the university’s partnership with the county and city dating back to 2003 when Bexar County provided a bond to support a track and field stadium near the campus.

In July 2023, UTSA opened its Park West Fieldhouse at the athletics complex off Kyle Seale Parkway. Both facilities serve the university’s women’s soccer team and track, field and cross-country athletes.

The NEST facility will be located on a plot of land next to the Roadrunner Athletic Center for Excellence (RACE) building on the main campus. The university’s men’s and women’s basketball and women’s volleyball programs will be housed at the complex.

In discussing the facility’s benefits to the county, Campos described the investment in UTSA Athletics as a direct support of investment in the San Antonio community.

“What’s good for UTSA, we believe, is good for Bexar County and vice versa. We know UTSA is a prosperity engine for our region,” Campos said. “We know that this (will) support the growth of our girls and women’s athletics in Bexar County.”

Campos said that almost 50% of UTSA’s student population hails from Bexar County precincts. Part of the agreement with the funding will require the facility to be available to the public for sporting events and youth sports. A similar agreement was put in place for both the RACE building and Park West complex, a UTSA Today story said.

UTSA will also partner with Visit SA, San Antonio Sports and other groups to bring sporting events to the NEST building.

The university will handle the facility’s costs, which Campos said would be a $655,000 annual investment.

Before motioning approval for the funding, Precinct 2 and 4 Commissioners Justin Rodriguez and Tommy Calvert expressed interest in examining how the forthcoming facility would benefit local small and minority-owned businesses.

“I know it’s thriving out there, and as a bustling university, there (are) a lot of needs,” Rodriguez said. “I know that you have to rely on partners like the city and county to get where you need to go (so) we’re happy to be supportive.”