UT System approves funding plan for proposed UTSA basketball, volleyball training facility

SAN ANTONIO – The UT System Board of Regents last Wednesday approved a $35 million funding plan for a proposed basketball and volleyball training facility on UTSA’s main campus.

The 50,000+ square foot complex will sit across from the Roadrunner Athletic Center of Excellence (RACE) building on the West Side of the campus. Facilities will range from strength and conditioning for UTSA’s men’s and women’s basketball and women’s volleyball programs, practice courts, lounge and office spaces on par with other NCAA Division 1 programs.

As UTSA settles into the American Athletic Conference, this funding approval caps off an admirable step in the university's commitment to bettering the scope of its bourgeoning athletics footprint.

“We want to continue to invest in athletics, especially around facilities,” UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said in his 2024 State of the University address.

Documents from the Board of Regents’ facilities planning and construction committee indicate three funding sources, including $15,000,000 from bond proceeds, $10,000,000 in grants from Bexar County and San Antonio and $10,000,000 in designated funds.

In November 2023, the university touted a $1 million donation from former AT&T CEO Ed Whitacre and his wife, Linda. Part of the donation contributed to the Kleese College of Engineering and Integrated Design, with the other $500,000 directly supporting the construction of the training facility.

A projected final completion date is set for November 2026, with a total project cost listed at $35,000,000, according to agenda documents from the UT System.

The project is now a part of the UT System’s Capital Improvement Projects list.