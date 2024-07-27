Man shot, killed following alleged Southeast Side drug deal, SAPD says

San Antonio police responded to a deadly shooting in the 900 block of East Dullnig Court on Friday night.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for suspects in connection with a deadly shooting Friday night.

The shooting happened in the backyard of a home around 7 p.m. in the 900 block of East Dullnig Court. Officers believe the shooting was the result of a drug deal that ended with weapons drawn and gunshots fired.

Authorities said a man in his 20s was shot in the backyard. The victim was later pronounced dead.

A person who accompanied the victim and an unknown number of suspects all fled the scene, police said. The suspects left the backyard in a black vehicle.

San Antonio police said its officers eventually detained the person who accompanied the victim. Authorities did not find a firearm on the victim, but the individual detained possessed a firearm.

Officers said they do not know if anyone involved lived in the vicinity of the shooting.

SAPD’s Homicide Unit and crime scene investigators have begun its investigation, which is ongoing.