80º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man shot, killed following alleged Southeast Side drug deal, SAPD says

Police say the victim was shot in the backyard of a home

KSAT Digital Staff

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, Southeast Side
San Antonio police responded to a deadly shooting in the 900 block of East Dullnig Court on Friday night. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for suspects in connection with a deadly shooting Friday night.

The shooting happened in the backyard of a home around 7 p.m. in the 900 block of East Dullnig Court. Officers believe the shooting was the result of a drug deal that ended with weapons drawn and gunshots fired.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said a man in his 20s was shot in the backyard. The victim was later pronounced dead.

A person who accompanied the victim and an unknown number of suspects all fled the scene, police said. The suspects left the backyard in a black vehicle.

San Antonio police said its officers eventually detained the person who accompanied the victim. Authorities did not find a firearm on the victim, but the individual detained possessed a firearm.

Officers said they do not know if anyone involved lived in the vicinity of the shooting.

SAPD’s Homicide Unit and crime scene investigators have begun its investigation, which is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT. Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news. When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.

email

Recommended Videos