Introducing ‘South Texas Crime Stories,’ a newsletter and podcast about true crime

KSAT journalists Leigh Waldman and Erica Hernandez dive into the crimes that have shocked South Texas

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

KSAT 12 reporters Leigh Waldman and Erica Hernandez are the hosts of South Texas Crime Stories.

Listen to episodes in the player above, read more about episode 1 here.

True crime shows, documentaries and podcasts have been growing in popularity for years.

There have been stories across the world that have captivated audiences, raised questions about innocence or guilt and shed new light on cold cases.

The same goes for San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

Many crimes have shocked South and Central Texas. Some remain an unsolved mystery.

To shine a light on those, KSAT 12 is bringing you a true-crime podcast and newsletter.

KSAT Reporters Leigh Waldman and Erica Hernandez will host South Texas Crime Stories.

This podcast is for fans of true crime, and the first episode comes out on Tuesday, April 26. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify to listen.

They will take you back through these cases. You’ll hear from people who were involved as well as other KSAT reporters who covered these crimes.

They’ll also provide the latest information they discovered during their reporting.

To subscribe to the South Texas Crime Stories newsletter, which will send each time there is a new episode, enter your email below.

You can find the pod wherever you listen to podcasts - be sure to subscribe or follow to get updates when new episodes are released.

You can also find past coverage and the most recently published episodes on KSAT’s South Texas Crime Stories page.

KSAT 12 reporters Erica Hernandez and Leigh Waldman record an episode of South Texas Crime Stories. (KSAT)

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter.

Leigh Waldman is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2021. Leigh comes to San Antonio from the Midwest after spending time at a station in Omaha, NE. After two winters there, she knew it was time to come home to Texas. When Leigh is not at work, she enjoys eating, playing with her dogs and spending time with family.

