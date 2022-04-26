Introducing ‘South Texas Crime Stories,’ a newsletter and podcast about true crime

KSAT 12 reporters Leigh Waldman and Erica Hernandez are the hosts of South Texas Crime Stories.

Listen to episodes in the player above, read more about episode 1 here.

True crime shows, documentaries and podcasts have been growing in popularity for years.

There have been stories across the world that have captivated audiences, raised questions about innocence or guilt and shed new light on cold cases.

The same goes for San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

Many crimes have shocked South and Central Texas. Some remain an unsolved mystery.

To shine a light on those, KSAT 12 is bringing you a true-crime podcast and newsletter.

KSAT Reporters Leigh Waldman and Erica Hernandez will host South Texas Crime Stories.

This podcast is for fans of true crime, and the first episode comes out on Tuesday, April 26. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify to listen.

They will take you back through these cases. You’ll hear from people who were involved as well as other KSAT reporters who covered these crimes.

They’ll also provide the latest information they discovered during their reporting.

You can find the pod wherever you listen to podcasts - be sure to subscribe or follow to get updates when new episodes are released.

You can also find past coverage and the most recently published episodes on KSAT’s South Texas Crime Stories page.