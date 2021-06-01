Things to do in and around San Antonio each month - a free newsletter you didn’t know you needed

SAN ANTONIO – >>Sign up for the free Things To Do Newsletter from KSAT 12 here<<

Hey everyone, Mary Claire here. You don’t know me from TV but if you follow KSAT online then you’ve likely read some of my articles. I often write about things to do in and around San Antonio.

One of my favorite things about our South-Central Texas location is that it is prime for festivals and unique events. From the Fredericksburg Peach Festival and the Poteet Strawberry fest to San Antonio’s Fiesta and a unique celebration of sausage and beer (Wurstfest, anyone?), there’s something within driving distance happening nearly every weekend.

On top of the revolving door of local events, there are also many gems — hidden and otherwise — in our Hill Country community. Have you ever visited Bracken Cave, home to the world’s largest bat colony? It’s just minutes outside of San Antonio. Or Jacob’s Well in Wimberley? Or maybe you’ve considered living out your childhood dreams by renting out a Texas treehouse?

Starting this month, I will pop into subscribers’ email inbox every few weeks with a specially curated list of upcoming events and things to do for the month. Don’t worry if you’re looking to avoid crowds, many events featured in the newsletter are geared towards people looking to stay socially distant. Many are family-friendly and free!

I’ll send a list at the beginning of the month on what’s happening in our area (and sometimes statewide because, let’s face it, Texas has a lot going on.) I’ll also send an update around the middle of the month that will focus on a different, seasonal topic: from pet-friendly patios to where to see Christmas lights.

What you can expect to get from KSAT’s Things To Do Newsletter

Learn about events happening around San Antonio and the surrounding areas

See what’s been trending on KSAT.com

Get details on major entertainment announcements

Seasonal listicles highlighting the best of the best around our community

I’m inviting you to subscribe as we launch this free newsletter, but you don’t always need to wait for my email to hit your inbox. If you’re looking for things to do around town right now, we have an entire section on the KSAT website dedicated to that - check it out here.

Thank you for joining me. If you’ve got suggestions on improvements to the newsletter or upcoming events you think people want to know about, send them my way at mpatton@ksat.com.