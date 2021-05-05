Texas swimming hole Jacob’s Well is open for reservations

WIMBERLEY, Texas – Jacob’s Well Natural Area in Wimberley is open for reservations for summer 2021.

Reservations are required for swimming which will be allowed through September 30. Walk-ups won’t be able to swim, so make sure to reserve a time slot before driving to the artesian spring.

Reservation fees are $9 for adults, $5 for Hays County residents, seniors, service members, veterans, children aged 5 to 12, and free for children ages 4 and younger.

Arriving late for a scheduled swim reservation is allowed, but any swimming time missed will be forfeited. Each reservation guarantees a two-hour time slot for swimming.

A maximum of 45 persons will be permitted to swim during each time block.

No refunds or rain checks are given for inclement weather or flooding events and once reservations are created, they are not transferrable and cannot be canceled.

Jacob’s Well releases thousands of gallons of water every day from the Trinity Aquifer which comes from an extensive underground cave system, according to Hays County Parks officials.

Ad

The deepest part of the cavern system is 140 feet deep and the main cavern length is 4,341 feet in length.