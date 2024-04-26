DPS troopers arrest male driver accused in kidnapping case near San Antonio brewery

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a male driver Friday accused in a possible kidnapping case out of Oklahoma.

DPS said its troopers learned of a possible kidnapping report that originated in Broken Arrow, a suburb of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Troopers spotted a black Dodge Durango listed in the report near Northeast Loop 410, just east of Starcrest Drive.

The agency said the troopers followed the Durango until they conducted a traffic stop outside the Idle Beer Hall & Brewery in the 400 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

DPS said the male driver was arrested. Upon finding the missing person inside the vehicle, troopers said five juveniles were also in the car.

No one was injured in the incident, DPS said.

The Durango was later towed away from the scene.

DPS, the Texas Rangers, and the San Antonio Police Department responded to the scene.

DPS said its investigation is ongoing.