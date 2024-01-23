NextGen TV is coming and here’s what you need to know

(The NEXTGEN TV logo is a registered trademark of the Consumer Technology Association and is used by permission.)

The latest in digital television technology is finally here. It’s called NextGen TV, and it will combine over-the air broadcast with internet.

It does require an antenna and can help reduce or eliminate costly subscriptions by providing more channel options.

KSAT will offer seven different channels and will start broadcasting a NextGen signal in January of next year.

For the holidays, if you buy a new TV, many will have NextGen capabilities, but some brands don’t. So make sure to ask before you purchase.

Tuner boxes will also find free over-the-air NextGen channels.

NextGen TV Features

Brilliant Video

With NEXTGEN TV, you can immerse yourself in stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast that’ll make you feel like you’re really there. NEXTGEN TV video capabilities include 4K, UHD, and HDR.

Enhanced Audio

NEXTGEN TV provides consistent volume across channels while Voice + dialogue enhancement allows you to hear every voice clearly. Voice + is available to viewers the moment the NEXTGEN TV set up. NEXTGEN TV uses the Dolby AC-4 audio codec.

Interactive & Personalized Content

NEXTGEN TV will be enhanced with internet content to get the most out of live sports, live news, live events and more, in real time. With NEXTGEN TV, local stations can personalize their news, sports, live events and shows with interactive features.

Upgradable for the Future

The NEXTGEN TV you buy today is designed to be upgradable with the advancements of tomorrow. TV manufacturers are able to update NEXTGEN TV sets connected to the internet to accommodate emerging NEXTGEN TV features that will be launched by broadcasters