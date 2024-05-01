78º
SA Live deals this week

Week of April 29, 2024

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

SAN ANTONIO – Everyone could use a little help saving money and the local businesses featured on SA Live are here for it! Here are a few deals for you this week.

El Chunky, known for its Mexican hot dogs, wants to hook you up for Cinco de Mayo. Mention you saw them on SA Live and get 15 percent off your order on May 5.

Mix Fit SA is offering a one-week pass to anyone who mentions “seen on KSAT.” Give them a call at (210) 548-7734 or visit their Brooks location at 2655 Flight Nurse.

Need craft cocktails for your next event? Southern Tapsters will give you 10 percent off your private event when you mention “as seen on SA Live” during your booking process. This deal is good now through August.

Treat Mom to a special gift this Mother’s Day with a deal from Two H Jewelry. Use code SALIVE on their website to save 20 percent. The offer is good through May 1.

Keep checking this article throughout the week, just in case we add more deals!

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

