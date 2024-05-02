Salud! Check out these 7 deals for Cinco de Mayo

Deals on margaritas and more.

SAN ANTONIO – Cinco de Mayo is this Sunday, and San Antonio-area businesses are gearing up to save you money. Salud!

Several places around town are offering discounts on everything from drinks to sausage. Check out the deals below.

Costa Pacifica

The party is from 1 to 10 p.m. at Costa Pacifica on May 5! They’re going to have food, beer and free tequila, while supplies last.

FRIDA Mexican Restaurant & Bar

Have a hankering for an upscale marg? FRIDA Mexican Restaurant & Bar has you covered with $10 margaritas for Cinco de Mayo.

Klein Smokehaus

Klein Smokehaus in Boerne has a discount on a trio of fajitas meats with some fiesta sausage thrown in for Cinco de Mayo. It’s $30 if you preorder. Details here.

La Familia Cortez Restaurants

La Familia Cortez restaurants are offering Cinco de Mayo specials. On May 5, get $15 flights all day at Mi Tierra and Viva Villa, and $5 house margaritas at La Margarita, Pico de Gallo, Mi Familia at The Rim, and Viva Villa. Don’t miss out on the margarita bikes at the Mariachi Bar at Mi Tierra!

Olla Express Cafe

Love coffee? You’ll get a double stamp on your loyalty card this Sunday at Olla Express Cafe with your purchase of a “La Bandera” Cinco de Mayo drink.

Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse

Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse will have $5 margaritas and an all-day happy hour this Sunday.

Cibolo Creek Brewing

Cinco de Mayo is an occasion for discounted beer at Cibolo Creek Brewing. This Sunday, you’ll get a shirt and a four-pack of Ranchero Mexican Lager for $50.