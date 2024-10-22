BGC Game of the Week: Smithson Valley & New Braunfels to battle for second place in district

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – District races are heating up, and Friday night’s Game of the Week features a critical 13-5A-D1 matchup as the New Braunfels Unicorns host the Smithson Valley Rangers.

The Unicorns are 5-2 overall this season and 3-1 in the district. In their game, New Braunfels had their four-game win streak snapped 49-35 versus the district big dog, the Pieper Warriors.

Now, the Unicorns will take on the Rangers. The Unicorns have yet to defeat the Rangers since 2009, a stretch of 10 games.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

“My expectations are for it to be a long game,” said New Braunfels quarterback Clayton Namken. “It’s going to be back and forth; it’s going to be a great game. Whoever makes the least amount of mistakes is going to come out on top.”

Like the unicorns, the Rangers are 5-2 this season and 3-1 in the district.

This is a battle for second place in 13-5A-D1. Both teams have lost to undefeated Pieper. The Rangers are winners of two straight after knocking off Wagner 30-8 and Seguin 47-7. The Rangers know the Unicorns are hungry and looking to return to the win column.

“They are a really good team,” said Smithson Valley quarterback Cade Spradling. “They have a lot of talented players, and they’re coached really well. We’ve got to be ready for their best shot.”

New Braunfels will face off against Smithson Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at Unicorn Stadium.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.