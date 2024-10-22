Skip to main content
BGC Game of the Week: Smithson Valley & New Braunfels to battle for second place in district

The Unicorns will face off against the Rangers on Friday, Oct. 25 at Unicorn Stadium

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – District races are heating up, and Friday night’s Game of the Week features a critical 13-5A-D1 matchup as the New Braunfels Unicorns host the Smithson Valley Rangers.

The Unicorns are 5-2 overall this season and 3-1 in the district. In their game, New Braunfels had their four-game win streak snapped 49-35 versus the district big dog, the Pieper Warriors.

Now, the Unicorns will take on the Rangers. The Unicorns have yet to defeat the Rangers since 2009, a stretch of 10 games.

“My expectations are for it to be a long game,” said New Braunfels quarterback Clayton Namken. “It’s going to be back and forth; it’s going to be a great game. Whoever makes the least amount of mistakes is going to come out on top.”

Like the unicorns, the Rangers are 5-2 this season and 3-1 in the district.

This is a battle for second place in 13-5A-D1. Both teams have lost to undefeated Pieper. The Rangers are winners of two straight after knocking off Wagner 30-8 and Seguin 47-7. The Rangers know the Unicorns are hungry and looking to return to the win column.

“They are a really good team,” said Smithson Valley quarterback Cade Spradling. “They have a lot of talented players, and they’re coached really well. We’ve got to be ready for their best shot.”

New Braunfels will face off against Smithson Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at Unicorn Stadium.

